… Storms Borno for Stakeholders Engagement ahead of the 2023 general election

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has said that the increasing insecurity such as insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping coupled with the economic meltdown and attendant poverty bedevilling the country in the past seven years became insurmountable because, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is a small party to reckon with.

He also said, APC as a political party lack the wherewithal and competency to lead Nigerians to the Promised Land.

The LP presidential Candidate stated this during a Consultative Meeting with Stakeholders in Borno state which took place on Thursday at Pinnacle Hotels in Maiduguri.

Represented by the LP’s Vice -Presidential Candidate and running mate to Mr. Obi, Senator, Dr. Yusuf Datti, said, he was in Borno state in continuation of their consultative meetings across communities to chat a way forward, as the party prepares for its nationwide Campaigns to seek mandates from Nigerian people in order to ‘Change the Change’ come 2023.

His words: ” I am in Borno for a personal assessment tour to see for myself the particular challenges, peculiarities, key individuals and trends in the state, especially the established voting patterns and how our great Obedient Party, the LP will reform it to favour us in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“After this meeting, we will go back and sit down with the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC as Obedient Movement, just to enhance the already existing brilliant chances and opportunities of winning the 2023 Presidential election by God’s Grace,” Datti said.

He alleged that “apart from LP which is the only political party that has a good structure to rescue the lost glory of Nigerians, the ruling APC and all other political parties are the configurations of money collecting party officials who are only interested in selfish aggrandizement.

“It will interest you to know that the Tsunami that happened during the last elections in the North West and North East in favour of President Buhari is ongoing in all the six geo-political zones in favour of the LP, I have been to Sokoto state which is the seat of the Caliphate, I have been to Adamawa state, and I am now in Borno, and I have seen what is on the ground, Nigerians, especially our youths and women are really redefining Nigerian politics, not strictly about the state of origin, religion or tribe, but about people like Peter Obi who is ready to reunite this country and safe us from all shackles of insecurity, poverty and unemployment,” Datti stated.

On how the LP will address some of the challenges such as insecurity and the economy differently from President Buhari’s administration, Datti simply said ‘Procurement and Justice’.

“If given the mandate come 2023, we are going to embark on Procurement, this is what Peter Obi has done when he was a Governor for eight years.

“From the systems level, we will procure security, healthcare, education and every good thing of life. We are not wasteful, we will extract every opportunity and utility of every naira we will spend. We will appoint based on competency, merit and track records, never again will a Nigerian buy an appointment…., never, because we will not have money launderers in our system.” He said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Party in the state, Capt. Ibrahim Kadafur Mshelia appreciated Datti and his entourage for visiting Borno with a view to cross-fertilize ideas on how to win all elective positions come 2023.

He also commended stakeholders and teaming supporters for coming out en masse to receive them and interact for a way forward.

Mshelia added that the people of the state have suffered much in the past decade of Boko Haram conflicts, stressing that, the only option is to rally around the LP to rescue the country from the clutches of bad governance perpetrated by the ruling APC.