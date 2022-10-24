as court settles contentious APC governorship ticket

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The federal high court in Calabar has resolved the contentious governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State in favour of Sen. Bassey Otu.

The court presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu held that the plaintiff, Senator John Owan Enoh failed to prove his case of Suit number FHC/CA/CS/95/2022.

She further held that in the seven paragraph affidavit submitted by the plaintiffs, the allegation of forgery could not be established.

In her words, “the plaintiff failed to provide what constituted or constitutes the false information provided by the third defendant who is the candidate of his party in his affidavit or any document submitted as contained in the constitutional requirement.

“There is no where in the seven paragraph affidavit submitted by the plaintiff that the third defendant submitted any false information.

“The allegation of forgery was not established in any manner.

“None of the documents or certificates submitted by the third defendant gave evidence of forgery.

“I have carefully perused the averments and find no evidence of false information.

“The party that alleges false information according to section 29:5 of the electoral act has the onus to prove but this was not discharged.

“For the court to rule otherwise, there must be cogent and palpable evidence to the contrary, but in this case there is none that is presented before this court”, she said.

She added that though the third defendant was not cleared by the screening panel and the appeal panel, he was however cleared by the NWC and it will be a journey into the Oblivion to question why he was cleared.

“The real issues involved in this case has been settled in favour of the third defendant.

“In the final analysis, I find that the plaintiff has failed to substantiate his claims to be deserving of a favourable judgment of this court in terms of reliefs sought.

“This honourable court is of the humble but firm opinion that the plaintiffs case lacks merit, so this case fails and is accordingly dismissed”, she said.

In his reaction, Benson Igbanoi, who held brief of Chief Mike Ozekome, the lead counsel for the third defendant Prince Otu said the pronouncement of the honourable court is a victory indeed.

However, in his reaction, counsel to Senator Owam Enoh, Jacob Abang Dakim, who held brief to Awah Kalu SAN, said they will appeal the matter immediately.

He said the entire judgment would be appealed.

“We have the mandate of Senator Owan-Enoh to appeal the matter immediately.

“if the preliminary objections succeed, I see no reason why the main case should not succeed”, he said.

Also speaking, APC chairman in Cross River, Alphonsus Eba Esq, said the judgment is sound and that it also affirms that the party did the right thing.

He said there is no victor nor vanquished by the party and advised all stakeholders to close ranks.

