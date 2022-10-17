THE All Progressives Congress, APC, Professional Women Council, PWC, has inaugurated the first Diaspora chapter of the Council in the United Kingdom.

The Diaspora Chapter of PWC was launched on September 29, with the National Director of Women Affairs APC PWC, Ronke Soyombo in attendance.

In her remarks Soyombo urged members of the newly constituted Council to be committed to party ideology, saying it is the responsibility of all the members of APC Professional Women Council in the Diaspora to be part of the political process back home and engage in party politics.

In his remarks, the Director-General of APC PC, Dr Seyi Bamigbade, promised to support the council in all capacities to ensure the success of the party in the coming elections.