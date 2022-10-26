By Dayo Johnson, Akure

In a bid to ensure landslide victory for Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kassim Shettima, through the support of Nigerians in the North American country, the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, has been inaugurated in Canada.

This was contained in a statement issued by the council’s Media Director of the council, Dr Abiola Oshodi.

The chairman of the council, Barrister Jide Oladejo, in his acceptance speech, said that ” from the lots, only Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the wherewithal to give birth to a united and prosperous Nigeria come May 2023.

Oladejo noted that the rot in the Nigeria’s system dragging Nigeria backward was caused by PDP’s years of maladministration.

He therefore charged electorate to be weary of politicians who were desperate to deceive the Nigerian public in order to take Nigeria to perpetual backwardness.

Oladejo, however, thanked the leadership of the party for counting his team worthy.

He assured the party leadership that the confidence being reposed on the council would be treasured and well guided.

Speaking on the council’s inauguration, the Media Director of the council, Dr Abiola Oshodi, said the council was ready to spread the tentacles of APC in Canada.

Oshodi explained that the council was to ensure that a quantum of Nigerians in Canada were integrated into giving their support to the BAT/Shettima Presidency.

He added that the council would put measures to increase the general acceptability of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Shettima, especially outside the shores of Nigeria.

According to him, business of governing Nigeria come May 2023 cannot be left in the hands of those who are ready to take the country backwards.

He added that gains of the present administration could only be sustained with BAT/Shettima Presidency.

