…My major concerns for the polls

By Dickson Omobola

MAJOR General John Enenche, retd, has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, as two different containers with the same content.

Speaking on Political Paradigm, a Channels TV programme, on Tuesday, General Enenche said what he has seen from both parties are not encouraging as they have failed to tackle insecurity, and are prominent for exhibiting bad leadership and corruption.

According to him, if Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, was not in contention for the 2023 polls, he wouldn’t know who to vote for, saying he declared his support for Obi because he sees in him “integrity” and in his vice-presidential candidate, Ahmed Datti, “liberalism.”

Enenche, said that his reaction to being dropped from the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council is that of “joy,” noting that he sees the birth of a new Nigeria where authorities would give a listening ear to the counsel of Nigerians.

His words: “I see a new Nigeria through the rebirth that is on now. The movement that is on comprises various organs. Change in attitude, change in handling government public issues, change in every ramification. Why? The leadership is going to determine it. I see a new Nigeria coming up. We are talking about a new Nigeria; we are talking about a rebirth where you listen to the people.

“Who are the people that complained? The people that complained on Twitter were not up 1,500, so if you look at the whole population of the movement that is going to join the Labour Party and you see the principals listening to them, you are going to have a listening president, which is one of their complaints.

“I now discovered that there is a need for more effective strategic communication than ever. If that is done, in the incoming government, I believe that with the charter with which the Labour Party will operate things will be done such that everybody will matter.”

While expressing his concerns over the 2023 polls, he said: “My concern actually is insecurity, but my consolation is that the security agencies are equal to the task. Though there may be shortfalls here and there I know that we are going to wade through it. Otherwise, if you look at the reforms in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, it’s quite encouraging, ballot boxes will not be snatched again. As voters are voting, they are allowing it to be captured and it will be recorded. So, the concern is people being prevented from going to vote but I believe that once the deployments are done properly and vigilance is maintained, that would be overcome.”