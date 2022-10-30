.

…says the party has nothing to campaign with

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly and PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections in the State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, weekend, said that the All Progressives Congress, APC has killed Nigeria’s economy.

Oborevwori who spoke at Egborode, Okpe Council Area of the State when members of Team Siakpere for Sheriff Oborevwori 2023 hosted him at a party to celebrate and honour him, decried that Nigerians are facing the challenges of poverty and insecurity, reiterating that the APC has no visible project that it could use to campaign.

He said: “APC has nothing to campaign with in Delta state. They have not done anything in Delta state. Let them come, we are ready for the campaigns. What they have succeeded in doing is bringing poverty. The economy is dead. Insecurity in Nigeria is something you can’t talk about. Yet somebody said he wants to come and contest under that party in Delta State. We are waiting for APC in the State”.

He urged his teeming supporters to vote for the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in the 2023 elections, noting that their victory would make the workload light for him if he eventually becomes the governor of the state.

On the Supreme Court judgement, Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria said he was never afraid because he believed that at the end of the day, he would become victorious.

Narrating the story of David in the Bible, Oborevwori who was accompanied by the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon Ferguson Onwo, said; “when God wants to use anybody, no man can stop it”, adding that “my gubernatorial ambition is a divine project.

“I am very happy for this hosting and what is happening in this Okpe Council Area today. Mr John Ewhubare Siakpere started this movement a year ago. This is a project of an Okpe son, though he is based in London, he believes in this kingdom.

“The first time I met Mr John Ewhubare Siakpere in London one year ago, I told him, you are not a politician, why are you doing it. He said he is doing it in the interest of the Okpe people. So, it is not about Sheriff, it is about the kingdom. He has done very well.

“The Team Siakpere for Sheriff is not my personal project. The whole essence is to say they will support anybody from Okpe kingdom that will run for governor of Delta state. The agenda is not for Sheriff. The agenda is for the kingdom. God will bless him”.

He commended the Team for not only spending money for the course but also for mobilizing people for the project, appealing to the team to continue to do their evangelism in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

While underscoring the importance of the Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, he said; “the only way you can actualize the 2023 dream is for you to use your PVC to vote for me and all PDP candidates,” saying Governor Okowa has done well in terms of infrastructure, human development, peace and security.

Oborevwori said; “I have told Deltans that I have a MORE agenda for them. The MORE agenda is Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all, Realistic reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security.

“I also told Deltans that I have a vision. The vision is to keep Delta State ahead in all aspects of social and economic well-being”.

Mr John Ewhubare Siakpere, Founder and Director General of Team Siakpere for Sheriff Oborevwori 2023, who spoke earlier, said they decided to host Rt Hon Oborevwori to celebrate his victory at the Supreme Court where the Court affirmed him as the duly elected governorship candidate for the PDP in the State.

Siakpere who was represented by Dr Stephen Richards said the occasion was also to acknowledge and appreciate all those who God has used to put smiles on the faces of the people of Okpe kingdom in the “advent of political gangsterism and orchestrated campaign of calumny to ridicule Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori”.

He said members of the team would redouble their efforts and renew their vigour and embark on the door-to-door campaign in all the 270 wards and 25 local government areas in the state with a view to winning all elections for PDP candidates in the state come 2023.

“For us in the Team Siakpere Support for Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, it is no retreat no surrender. No effort will be spared until we deliver Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and he is proclaimed governor of Delta State in March 2023,” he said.

Those who graced the occasion include; Hon Ferguson Onwo, Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Isaiah Esiovwa, Chairman of Okpe council area, Okakuro Michael Are, the Duke of Agholokpe, Chief Efe Uko, Chairman of PDP, Okpe Council Area, prominent chiefs in Okpe Kingdom and a host of others.

