Sen. Godswill Akpabio says the All Progressives Congress (APC) has the competence, capacity, ability and acceptance to win the 2023 presidential election and remain in power.

Akpabio, who is the APC candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, said this on Sunday while addressing crowd of party members, supporters and stakeholders from the senatorial district in his Ukana country home.

“I came here today to formally inform you that I am on the ballot as your senatorial candidate on the platform of the APC.

“Let me assure us all that our governorship candidate, Obong Akanimo Udofia, will also be on the ballot. Therefore, go all out and campaign for all our candidates because the party has all it takes to win election from the national to the states,” Akpabio said.

The former minister of Niger Delta affairs used the occasion to extol the virtues of the Presidential Candidate of the party, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu has the capacity and ability, with past records of good governance and performance to govern Nigeria.

“Sen. Bola Tinubu is a tested and trusted leader, who is going into the presidential race as an achiever and performer in public office.

“Tinubu stands for good governance and performance. Presidential contest is for somebody with capacity to deliver and Asiwaju Tinubu represents that,” he said.

Akpabio thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the security of the country with the recent release of the kidnapped train passengers and inauguration of the second Niger Bridge by December this year.

He urged party supporters to get their PVCs ready and return to polling units, wards and local government areas to canvass support for APC candidates at all levels.

“Let us all return to our polling units, wards and local government areas to canvass support for all our candidates at all levels. Let us also open our arms to all our members, who are aggrieved in one way or the other.

“We need every member on board because our party is large enough to accommodate everyone,” he said.

The Chairman of APC in Akwa Ibom, Mr Stephen Ntukekpo, extolled the virtues of Tinubu, Udofia, Akpabio and other candidates and promised to deliver votes for all of them in the next general elections. (NAN)

