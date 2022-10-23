By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA-The All Progressives Congress ,APC, Abia State, has expelled a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Uzo Azubuike and a former commissioner for Finance in the state, Hon. Obinna Oriaku, over alleged anti-party activities.

The expulsion was made known at the weekend in a statement signed by the Abia APC chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah and chairman of Disciplinary Committee, Barr. Paul Nwabuisi.

Both party chieftains were members of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, before they defected to APC. Under the PDP, Azubuike served as Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly before he was elected to the House of Representatives where he represented Aba North /Aba South federal constituency.

Oriaku served as Commissioner for Finance during Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s first tenure and defected to the APC where he ran for the governorship ticket during the May 26, 2022 primary.

In the statement, the party explained that it wielded the big stick against the two members following reports of acts of disobedience, negligence in carrying out lawful directives of the party and not being remorseful despite several warnings.

The Abia APC leadership added that the expulsions were as a result of thorough investigations and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee set up at ward, local government and state levels in consonant with Article 21B(i-v) of the APC Constitution.

It said that Azubuike has been supporting the governorship candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne and donated vehicles to his campaign organization at an event which was widely publicized.

The Disciplinary Committee which investigated the duo of Azubuike and Oriaku said that it recommended the expulsion of the erring members having found evidence substantial enough to warrant disciplinary action.

Azubuike was expelled from his Ward 8 Aba North council while Oriaku was sent packing from his Ward 3 Isiala Ngwa South council with ratification by their respective council chapters of APC as well as the state leadership.

While the Disciplinary Committee was investigating the allegations levelled against them, Azubuike and Oriaku were said alleged to have ignored letters of invitation to appear before the Committee at the party secretariat Umuahia on September 26, 2022.

In the invitation letter dated 20th September, 2022 ,signed by the Disciplinary Committee chairman, Paul Nwabuisi and secretary, Uche Okorokwo; Azubuike and Oriaku were warned that the committee will have no choice than to give its verdict if they failed to appear to make their defence.

“APC is highly committed to its integrity. The national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu will not tolerate party members who promote rival parties and engage in other forms of anti-party activities.”

