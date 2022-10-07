.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ukwani Delta State, Onotu Henry Okechukwu, has felicitated with the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the state, Otunba Friday Osanebi on the occasion of his 42 birthday anniversary.

This was contained in a message to the deputy governorship hopeful of the APC describing him as the political hope of Ndokwa nation.

In glowing terms, Onotu Okechukwu said, the achievements of Otunba Osanebi as a lawmaker since he cut his teeth in politics speak for themselves, especially in the area of human capital development in Ndokwa nation and across the broad spectrum of Delta political space.

He described Osanebi as a man with the burning desire to change the narratives of Ndokwa nation saying, “the general consensus among the people of Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency is that, Otunba Osanebi is the messiah that Ndokwa nation seek.”

He congratulated the DSP Ovie Omo-Agege’s running mate, wishing him many more years in the land of the living saying, his philanthropic efforts at putting smiles in the faces of many who come across him is a testament to the special grace the lawmaker enjoys from God asking him never not rest on his oars.

“Not many in the class of the 42-year-old politician has the large heart to stand-in for his nation like Otunba Osanebi,” Onotu Henry said, “The people of Ndokwa are thankful to God blessing the nation with a person like Aboh, Ndokwa East-born politician who he said is the wizkid of Ndokwa politics.”

The Umutu Ukwani Local Government – born retired Communications expert in the same vein expressed pleasure in the choice of Otunba Osanebi, made by DSP Omo-Agege saying, “his youthfulness, resourcefulness, political sagacity and popularity amongst the youths are added advantages to the race for Asaba Government House,” describing his choice as the best for Ndokwa nation in particular and deltans at large saying, “the Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District in the upper Chamber of the national assembly is a talent hunter.”

Osanebi, a sitting lawmaker representing Ndokwa East in the Delta State House of Assembly, was a former Deputy Speaker of the House and the the running mate DSP Omo-Agege for the 2023 gubernatorial contest in the oil-rich state.

According to Onotu Okechukwu, “Otunba Osanebi is living his life in a manner that is a blessing to all who come across him,” noting that, “his impactful life to humanity is legendary and worthy of emulation by younger generation.”

Wishing him excellence in all he does, Onotu Henry said, “the best way Ndokwa nation can pay Otunba back is to rally support for him and overwhelmingly vote for him at the polls come the general elections the subsequent victory he noted, would be an accomplishing birthday gift to the legislator.”

“We owe him our prayers at the occasion of his birthday, on behalf of myself, family and friends, I congratulate ‘Ndokwa Best’ at the occasion of his birthday. Wishing him a glorious long life of excellence and prosperity in all he does, I wish victory at the polls,” Okechukwu, a grassroot mobiliser concluded.

