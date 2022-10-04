By Kingsley Adegboye

Slow pace of work by HITECH construction company, the sub-contractor handling the reconstruction of the ever busy Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, coupled with the construction of a flyover bridge by Lagos State Government at Second Rainbow by FESTAC link road, has further compounded traffic nightmare being experienced daily on the dual carriageway.

Besides the slow pace of work, Hitech has barricaded Oshodi-bound carriageway beginning from Second Rainbow – Cele axis thereby diverting all road users to service lanes towards Apapa and outbound Apapa.

This situation has compounded the traffic on the service lanes that are riddled with potholes and craters, as truck drivers, motorists and commuters jostle for space on service lanes.

Hitech, currently working on Section 2 of the expressway, which is between Sunrise and Cele Bus stops, has worsened traffic nightmare on the highway by demarcating and barricading the service lanes of the dual carriageway, which serve as access roads to people’s destinations.

Because they are working on service lanes at both sides of the expressway, they have compelled motorists and other road users to make use of the dual carriageway, irrespective of one’s destination.

For instance, motorists heading towards Lagos-Badagry expressway cannot access it through the access road at Mile 2, because it has been barricaded. It is the same situation with those who are going to Kirikiri town and Kirikiri Canal axis. The access road to these places has been barricaded, forcing people to rigmarole distances to access their offices and business places.

The traffic situation is further compounded by the presence of articulated trucks and tankers struggling for space with motorists on the only centre lane left for everybody. Sometimes, breakdowns on the only lane cause several hours of traffic jams, and the situation is more terrible at night when nobody is controlling the articulated vehicles and tankers moving to Apapa ports.

It was observed that Hitech which is working at different locations of the service lanes simultaneously, blocking several places with concrete breakers, will not complete work on one location before moving to another location.

For instance, between Sanya and Mile 2, they are working at not less than five locations at the same time with none completed. And between Mile 2 Oke and Berger Yard axis, they are working at different locations with none completed.

Infact, at the commencement of work on the service lane inward Apapa from Mile 2, Hitech workers promised to complete the portion between Mile 2 and Kirikiri Junction by UBA in five weeks, but the section has not been completed after over two months of commencement of work. This has made life unbearable for motorists plying the axis, as they have to rigmarole all over the place to access their destinations.

Following the nightmare motorists and other road users go through on daily basis since the commencement of the reconstruction of the ever busy Apapa-Oshodi Expressway about four years ago, observers are asking when this suffering will come to an end with the completion of the project not in sight.

Meanwhile, Robert Turnor, a representative of HITECH Construction Company Ltd, said at a meeting with NPA officials last week in Lagos that the issue of insecurity has been a challenge to workers and property owners on site, thereby limiting work at night. He added that rains are also a big challenge to work on site.

