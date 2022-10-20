.

..as varsity don pushes for decentralisation to achieve true federalism

By Adeola Badru

An elder statesman and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku has asked Nigerians to only consider and vote for leaders they could trust to revamp the country’s political structure and security management amongst other concerns

He gave the charge yesterday, during his lecture series tagged: Chief Emeka Anyaoku 11th lecture edition on good governance, held at the Initiative for Information and Culture Development in Nigeria (IACD) Library and Resource Centre, Jericho, Ibadan.

Anyaoku tasked tasked politicians to also refrain from abuse of persons but focus on issues and manifestos as 2023 general elections would be a watershed.

Blaming military incursion into the country’s polity as a consequence for the many challenges confronting the nation, he urged Nigerians to consider the nation’s diversity as a blessing and work to strengthen its cohesion as other countries of diverse nationalities were making significant progress across the globe.

He warned that the deterioration of the worsening insecurity and other social-political crises under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is pushing the country ‘to the brink of national disaster.”

Anyaoku decried the country’s degeneration into international irrelevance and sliding into the ranks of poverty-stricken nations.

The octogenarian added that the level of deterioration had robbed Nigeria of the desired respect and the much-needed sense of belonging by its citizens.

He said: “I will urge my compatriot to study the manifesto that they will produce careful and vote for those they believe will carry out their promises.

Speaking on our present governance system because the system is crucial for the revolution and production of the country.”

“I am old enough to say that Nigeria in the early years of our independence, Nigeria before the entry of the military to our government, Nigeria has remained as it was then before the military system came. Nigeria would have been a different country right now.”

“Nigeria was slightly ahead of Malaysia in development. Nigeria was as far as South Korea in development but look at those countries where they are today and where Nigeria is today. Nigeria is more than one generation behind.”

“Why has that come to be? I believe it has come to be because of the system of governance that we have, we have a system of government which does not suit the multi-diverse countries like ours, we were then in multi-mobile four federations but against the 36 plus the federal capital that we now have.”

“In my view, the present system will not lead us anywhere, where achieving the country of our dream. We need a pure federating system which will be more variable than what we have now. Because what we have now may be easier for us not to have a true federation a country of our diversity.”

“And so I will say that the am speaking over 30 years with the governance of the fifty-four member countries, each country chooses a system that will best serve their interest.”

“The country that I would like to look at in terms of its system is not The United States of America, because it is centrally an immigrant population country, Nigeria, on the other hand, is a country of unit that have existed for centuries of their own with their own culture and manner of behaviour.”

“We need a system like India’s has done. India is a diverse country although when you see them abroad you think they are urban homogeneous, they are very diverse I have travelled around and I can tell you that diversity of India is successful because the state of India is largely autonomous in terms of that important aspect of dealing with security.”

“Because in dealing with Security, security is crucial in development. You don’t have security, you will be able to attack foreign investors and hardly any countries these days without development being able to attract foreign investors,” he said.

In his submission, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State reiterated his commitment to always support and stay true to the course of good governance in Nigeria.

The governor said fidelity, accountability, integrity, transparency, and honesty have always been the foundation of successes recorded so far in his administration, saying that the people of the state have always been consulted before any policy or decision was taken for their sake.

Also in a lecture, a university don, Professor Ayo Olukotun, advocated that for Nigeria to witness true federalism and to get over her myriads of challenges, there was the need to decentralise the administrative system and governance in the country.

He noted that true federalism could not come into existence as long as there is overspending, and duplication of offices and personnel, which the don stated have become a governmental pastime.

Speaking on a lecture themed: “Nigeria’s Elusive Search for Good Governance,” Olutokun, the Director, Oba Sikiru Adetona Institute of Governance Studies, Department of Political Science, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, noted that rationality must be brought to bare on public sector finances, encompassing the husbanding the country’s resources to achieve maximum results.

“Our security institutions are in need of re-formulation so that they become more result-oriented, capable and savvy. For too long, they have yielded ground to bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and the like.”

Bemoaning the spate of insecurity which has brought the country on its knees, Prof. Olukotun pointed out that insecurity has pervaded the entire country and casts a shadow over the peaceful elections in the country in 2023.

“In spite of a new offensive by security institutions, the coast is not yet clear and much remains to be done. This cannot happen in the absence of decentralisation in the shape of state police.”

“The formulation of militias in several states around the country, such as Amotekun, Benue State Volunteer Force, Ebubeagu, point to the failure of an over-policing system,” urging that there was the need to take necessary constitutional steps to redesign the architecture of national security.

“The long-deferred restructuring agenda must now come on board despite the fact that sadly, the constitutional review exercise just undertakes hardly mentioned or allowed for it. This is the agenda that the next president must take very seriously.”

“It is pretty difficult, if not contradictory to speak about good governance under successive military governments which inaugurated their rulership by suspending the constitution and enthroning

Speaking on having free, fair and credible elections in the country, the university don observed that it has become imperative for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to maintain a high level of electoral integrity and sanctity of the elections conducted.

“Far too often, elections are decided by the courts and not by the people. The increasingly litigious character of our elections, accompanied by huge civil strifes, is a pointer that we are yet to get to our acts right in this direction. Good governance begins with the right of the people to choose how they are governed and by who.”

Prof. Olukotun equally called on the judicial arm of government to undergo further reforms and be granted its hallowed place in the country’s emerging democracy for the enthronement of the rule of law and privileged human rights.

Speaking on the need to re-awaken grassroots governance, the don posited that attention must be shifted to localities in the country which have too often been ostensibly ignored or neglected.

“Local governance is virtually at a dead end and is one of the reasons why banditry and terrorism have turned out communities into their headquarters.”

“It is also why insurgent governance featuring the capture of our communities, not through force alone but through services rendered by terrorists; flourishes in their settings, considering that the power of government is not felt at the local level. The world over, local governance is considered extremely important to good governance,” Olukotun said.

Earlier in her address of welcome, Onwnneme Amarachi from the Youth Affairs International Foundation described Nigeria as a country desperately in need of visionary and responsible leaders who will rescue the country and deliver good governance in every spheres of its system.

She added that it was no doubt that the government at the federal level has failed lots of youths and they could no longer accept the despairing and anti-youth policies of the Federal Government.

The 11th Chief Emeka Anyaoku lecture series was organised by Youth Affairs International Foundation in collaboration with state’s Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Anayaoku, who is the Grand Commander of the Victorian Order (GCVO) of the United King, CFR, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, and the Adazie Ndichie of Obosi, is a first-class global statesman and diplomatic expert.