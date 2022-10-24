By John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, appears to be in a quandary over whether or not to wield the big stick against Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, his four other colleagues and other party leaders/members for alleged anti-party activities.

Vanguard gathered in Abuja yesterday that opinion is divided among party leaders as to how best to deal with the issue because those involved include highly placed party leaders.

While some argue that Wike and co should be ignored and treated as a distraction, others are of the opinion that it is hightime the party leadership wielded the big stick.

“In the most brazen of acts after a barrage of verbal attacks on Ayu, whom he accused of corruption, Wike openly endorsed the second term bid of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwu-Olu, the 2023 candidate of the 2023 governorship elections.

“This was at a time the PDP candidate for the same election, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), is seeking the mandate of the people of Lagos State.

Wike and four of his aggrieved colleagues have made good their threat of staying away from the party’s presidential campaigns until the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns.

The Rivers State governor, and his counterparts, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), have stuck to their guns in insisting that a southerner replaced Ayu since the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the Director General of his campaign, Aminu Tambuwual, are northerners.

A member of the party’s National Executive Committee who pleaded anonymity because the matter is yet to be brought before NEC, said:

“This issue is as complex as it is simple. How do you go about sanctioning a sitting governor, let alone five in the middle of a campaign?

“There is no doubt that Wike and even one of our party leaders, a former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, have gone as far as endorsing our rival candidates for the governorship and the presidency; these are clearly anti-party activities.

Why do I say so? Section 58 (1) of our party’s Constitution provides that “Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the party shall have power to disciple any member who says or does anything likely to bring the party into disrepute, hatred or contempt, (f) engages in anti-party activities.

“With what these two and others have done and are doing, is there any other proof one needs to call for sanctions? Actions should have consequences.

Countering, another party leader said: “Politics and political party management is more complex than just sticking to the rule book. You are dealing with human beings who have rights and freedoms which should be protected. Moral suasion is the key to resolving this matter.

“Agreeing but not conceding that Wike overstepped his bounds of decency and commitment to the party , however, how do you explain our party’s decision to set aside its time tested zoning arrangement with regards to the presidential ticket?

“We must also learn from history, we know what happened when four or five governors left us in 2013/2014.”

Earlier in an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, while responding to a question on Wike’s actions, said: “The PDP has processes and procedures.

”We deal with issues in line with our laid down procedures. One thing is certain, we are all united in the desire to rescue Nigeria from this rudderless APC administration come 2023.”

