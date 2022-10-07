National Missioner and the Chief Imam, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (AUDSN), Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad

•Winners get University educ scholarships

Ansar-ud-Deen Youth Association of Nigeria, ADYAN, Akoka branch in collaboration with the family of Ekishola held the 2nd Alhaja Wasilat Ekishola Quran and Quiz Competition doling out lots of prizes in cash and material to winners.

The programme held recently at the Ola-Ayinde hall of the mosque, was in the memory of Late Alhaja Wasilat Ekishola who died a few years ago.

Five contestants from the Senior category made it to the grand finale while six contestants from the junior categories scaled the hurdles of the preliminaries which commenced a few weeks ago.

Nine years old Mujaheed Lawal emerged overall winner in the Junior category while Muhammad Robiu Arif and Adams Qanitat emerged the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up respectively.

The three apart from the cash and material gifts also got scholarships from Secondary school to university level.

Also, in the senior category, Adedeji Abdulmujeeb emerged champion while Lawal Lateefah and Adide Ibraheem emerged the 2nd and 3rd position respectively, going home with university education scholarships.

Chief Olatunbosun Ekishola, husband of the deceased who doled out the scholarships to all winners to university level stated that he was convinced the programme will further encourage the youth and their parents on the need to take both Islamic and western education seriously.

Chief Ekishola who was represented by Barrister Bassey Asuquo prayed to Allah grant eternal peace and Aljanah Firdaus for his late wife.

He also prayed to sustain the pragramme and work with ADYAN with a view to improving the annual event.

The Missioner of the branch, Sheikh Muhammad Saliudeen Ishola conducted a special prayer for the deceased.

ADYAN chairman, Mr Ola Razaq thanked the Ekishola family for taking this path in honouring and seeking eternal peace for the soul of the deceased.

He added that the competition which started some weeks ago climaxed with brilliant performances of winners at the preliminary stages.

He hailed all contestants and all those who contributed in one way or the other for the success of the event.

RELATED NEWS