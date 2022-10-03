…Gets a nod from Burundi’s President Évariste

During the just concluded maiden edition of Burundi-Nigeria Business Summit in Bujumbura, on its first day, the President of the Republic of Burundi, SE Évariste Ndayishimiye, had a tour of the exhibition stands of the various companies from different countries across Africa. The exhibition stand of Digipreneur Hub was the first stand he visited.

While at the Digipreneur Hub stand, Mr. President got acquainted with the organisation’s Brands designed to solve varied problems via the Digital Ecosystem. Among other exhibits, is the “DigiTours” brand developed to provide solutions in the Tourism Sector, as a one-stop shop for Travels, Leisure, Festivals and Culture; and the choice of DigiTours slogan, “Travel Africa, Uniting Africans”, was also explained.

Giving details, Engr Ifeanyi ANIAGOH, the Founder of Digipreneur Hub, said the organisation is focused on 3 things; Digitalization, Innovation and Disruption. He noted that the Digipreneur Hub is the TechNovation arm of De-Edge Multiresources which also plays in Real Estate, Media, Farms and Fashion sectors; and assured President Évariste of the readiness of the organisation to invest heavily in Burundi to enable them give Burundians, the edge to conquer while creating wealth through digital skills.

It was a fulfilling moment for the organisation and visitors as Mr President expressed his satisfaction with the brands and love for the concept of promoting the African festivals and cultures while encouraging Africans to travel round the continent for tourism, leisure and many other unifying purposes.

In accompany of President were Nigeria’s Ambassador to Burundi, HE Elijah Onyeagba and his Wife, HE Udo Onyeagba; the Head of Nigeria’s Delegation to the Summit, Amb Akin Bolaji; Ministers and other Senior Members of the Burundian Government; Ambassadors and Representatives from other Nations as well as Top Executives from Nigeria including the Chairman/CEO of Dantata Plastics, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata; amongst many others.

The summit continued after the tour of the exhibition stands where the Digipreneur Hub announced 8 different destinations by the DigiTours in 2023 viz à vis: Ghana Life; Zambian Trip; Ibuno Beach, Obudu Clouds and Yankari Resevers in Nigeria; Burundi Experience 3.0; Trip ń Treat involving 5 East African Countries; and a load of Family Vacations.

RELATED NEWS