NNEWI – THE Anambra State Government has suspended all Hotels, Restaurants and Bars, Casino and Gaming operations over alleged fraudulent and defrauding activities to their customers.

This is however contrary to the speculation making the rounds that the state government has banned the operation of Bet Nija and other similar Betting outfits in the state, which has generated serious outrage against the government among the people of the state.

A statement jointly signed by the State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Comrade Don’t Onyenji, Commissioner for Homelabd Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anara, and the Chairman Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Richard Madiebo, alleged that Hotels, Restaurants and Bars operators of Casino games machines of non transparency, in payment for games winning which it said are serious abuse of global beat practice.

The statement dated 18th October 2022 directed all Hotel owners and Managers, Restaurant and Bar operators to attend at meeting at Dora Akunyili Women Development Center for a meeting where revalidation of their outfits will be validated .

The statement read, “The Anambra State Government has observed the fraudulent and criminal activities through which Casino and Gaming operators defraud Ndi Anambra. Ministry of Culture, Entertainment and Tourism is in receipt of several petitions for manipulations of Casino game machines and Mon transparency in payment for game winning which are serious abuses of global best practice.

” This fraudulent practice will not be allowed to thrive under the watch of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo administration and therefore must be dealt with immediately. Consequently Anambra State Ministry of Culture, Environment and Tourism in collaboration with the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, AIRS and Ministry of Homelabd Affairs herby direct operators of Casino games in Hotels Restaurants and Bars to suspend all Game and Casino operations with immediate effect pending the conclusion of investigations.”

The state government however invited all Hotel owners, Managers in Anambra State to a Mandator meeting which held on Friday 21st of October 2022, although the outcome of the meeting which held at Dora Akunyili Women Development Center Awka, has not been made public, the government said that all catehory Hotels will carry out a revalidation exercise, as forms will be provided form them.

The government also warned that any Hotel that was not profiled at the meeting and without license will be closed down as stipulated by the Anambra State Tourism.

However, sharp reaction greeted the government directive which was misinterpreted to be a ban on all Bet Nija and other similar betting outfits which seem to be a source of youths employment for both the workers in such outfits and the unemployed youths who are generating some revenue through their operations, via betting for what they call live and visual matches.