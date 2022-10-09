.

By Chimaoji Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The two churches that collapsed in Anambra State yesterday and today were already flooded and inaccessible to worshippers before they went down, a resident and a priest have told Vanguard.

The churches were located in Idemili, Iyiowa Odekpe community, and Obenani, respectively, all in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incidents happened on Saturday night and Sunday morning according to a resident in Idemili, Iyiowa Odekpe.

He told Vanguard that there was no record or report of any casualty in both incidents as the Churches had already been submerged by flood and no worshipper could access them.

The two churches, Madonna Catholic Church, in Idemili Iyiowa Odekpe, and an Anglican Church at Obenani, succumbed to the flooding currently ravaging Ogbaru Local Government Area.

A priest, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the collapse of the Anglican Church.

According to another resident of Atani also in Ogbaru council area, who spoke about the collapsed Churches, particularly Madonna Catholic Church, “What I am very sure of is that none of the collapsed Churches claimed any life as they were already deeply taken over by flood.

“No worshiper could dare access them let alone go in to worship. Even the presiding priest have long vacated the premises before the flood completely took over the church’s premises.”

Speaking on the ravaging activities of flood in Ogbaru council area, the traditional ruler of Atani, His Royal Highness, Igwe Augustine Ngoddy, told Vanguard that the whole of Ogbaru has been submerged with the destruction of houses, farms, and families completely displaced.

According to Igwe Ngoddy, “The flooding is an unfortunate situation, although it has been happening yearly.

“Sometimes we have good and mild ones, sometimes bad ones and sometimes worst ones like the one we are currently having.

“Flood has taken over the whole of Ogbaru. I am a farmer, all my cassava, yam, rice and fish farms have been taken over by the flood and everything in them was destroyed.

“I have lost over N6,000,000 in my farms, and my house in Ogbaru was taken over by the flood.

“I have relocated out of Ogbaru to a safe place outside the state. It’s very unfortunate.

“What our people need now is shelter and meditation and food because they are completely displaced from their homes.

“Many are hungry now and need help to eat and shelter where they will lay their heads and some kind of medication until when the flood will clear.”

