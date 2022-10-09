.

— Sailor of the ill-fated boat, Mr Desmond Amaugo, says only 48, not 85 were on board.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Ten more bodies of victims of Friday’s boat mishap at Umunnakwo in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State have been recovered.

However, the families of the victims and some survivors who waited for the arrival of recovered corpses wept uncontrollably as they could not contain their tears, while narrating their experiences to newsmen on Sunday.

Husband of one of the victims of the boat mishap, Mr Bernard Achonu, from Isiala Mbano in Imo State, who resides in Mputu town in Ogbaru L.G.A, who lost his wife and three children, aged between two and six,

said his family left Mputu, one of the flood-ravaged communities in the area in order to move to a safe place as the flood has submerged almost all the communities, and regretted that the engine boat capsized due to dangerous waves.

Others who lost family members including Mr Kenneth Ezi, Mathew and Sabastine Umeorji, and Dominic Dala- Amuzie, expressed sadness, pain and shock over the incident saying that most children and women died in the ill-fated boat.

The sailor of the ill-fated boat, Mr. Desmond Amaugo from Ogwuaniocha in Ogbaru, Council Area, told newsmen that contrary to the eight-five victims being widely reported, the total number of persons on board was forty-eight.

The report that claimed that the number of persons on board the boat was eighty-five was totally wrong, the number of people on board was forty-eight and not eight-five as widely reported.

He also narrated how the market women besieged his house and persuaded him to sail them to Ogbakuba, but they couldn’t make it due to the water waves which knocked the boat against the pillars of the Umunnakwo/Ossomala bridge against all efforts he made to stabilize the boat.

All the houses, roads, and markets in the community are submerged,a while the villagers parked their farm produce and belongings along the flooded tarred road.

