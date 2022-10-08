By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has sympathized with the families of persons involved in the boat mishap that occured in Umunnankwo Community in Ogbaru local government area of the state.

No fewer than 10 persons were feared drowned when the boat carrying about 85 passengers capsized on its way to Nkwo Ogakuba market.

At press time, no fewer than 76 passengers were still unaccounted for, although a search for the missing persons is ongoing.

Commiserating with the affected families, Governor Soludo said: “This development is a shock to the government and good people of Anambra State. I sympathize with the families of people involved”, Governor Soludo said.

Regretting the unfortunate incident, Soludo said that several interventions have been sent by government to various Internally Displaced Persons,IDP ,camps within the state.

He also assured that government would continue to do its best to reduce the negative effects of the flood disaster, just as he called for a permanent solution to the yearly occurrence

