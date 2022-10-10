By Vincent Ujumadu

THE immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has commiserated with his successor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo over the boat mishap that claimed many lives at Ogbaru local government area of the state.

Obiano’s media aide, Tony Nezianya, who coveted the message said: ‘’I sympathize with the government and families of the victims of the unfortunate accident.

‘’This incident has added to the ugly situation following the huge deadly flooding that has displaced people from their homelands and washed away houses and farmlands.

‘’The flooding has also wreaked havoc in Anambra East and West, Ayamelum, as well as Ogbaru areas of the state.

‘’I have been informed that many have died as a result of displacements by the raging floodwaters, while farmlands have been washed away.

‘’I urge the government to take steps to tackle the emergency head-on. I also call on the Federal Government to offer leadership at this point to mitigate the disaster by ensuring the speedy release of ecological funds to support the state in tackling the emergency.

‘’Diligent intervention by all stakeholders will no doubt reduce the burden imposed by this disaster, while deliberate efforts must begin in the implementation of a permanent solution to the disaster.

‘’I share the grief of victims of the emergency, who should endeavour to follow the government’s wise counsel to evacuate people to safety until the floodwaters recede.

‘’May we remember in our prayers all those that have so far died as a result of the flooding raving our state over the past couple of weeks.’’

The ex governor attributed the flood to climate change that has now combined to worsen this yearly disaster, adding that apart from the Cameroonian Dam that releases excess water from its facility, other Nigerian Dams like Kainji also released their water.

