...Says Madukaife no longer party member

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Anambra state chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has disowned the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige over his position on the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of the Labour Party LP, Mr Peter Obi.

The state chapter berated Ngige for declining to publicly endorse Tinubu on national television, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The state chapter also declared that one Okelo Madukaife who was a former APC state publicity secretary had since 2020 seized to be its spokesman.

The APC state chairman was reacting to comments made on a television programme recently by Dr Ngige, where he failed to publicly affirm his choice of presidential candidate between Tinubu and Obi when he was asked to do so by the presenter.

According to Ngige, such question is difficult to answer because both Tinubu and Peter Obi are his friends.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja and personally signed by the Anambra state chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, he dissociated the APC under his leadership in the state from Ngige’s comments.

Chief Ejidike said Anambra APC has started grassroots mobilization for the victory of its presidential candidate and all other candidates contesting on the platform.

According to him, Anambra APC will work hard to give Tinubu a surprising result at the polls against all odds, adding that Ngige only spoke in his personal capacity.

The party chairman said; “Ngige never said he represented the party during the interview and whatever he said was personal and does not reflect the position of the party in Anambra state”, he said.

Ejidike called on the general public to disregard misconceptions that Senator Ngige’s response in the said TV interview might have caused, adding that Anambra will honour Tinubu and the party with massive votes in the forthcoming general elections.

While expressing worry over the activities of one Okelo Madukaife who was the former state publicity secretary of the party, the state chairman declared that “Okelo had been sacked by the party in 2021 and replaced with Valentine Oliobi as the substantive publicity secretary of the party in the state.

“He has been parading himself as the party’s spokesman when he is not a member.

“If the former national chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole could step aside, I don’t know why Okelo Madukaife is still parading himself as the publicity secretary of the state APC.

“He was suspended in July 2021 for anti-party activities. As chairman of the party, I am not aware that Okelo has been re-admitted to the party. He is not a member of Anambra State APC,” he said.

According to him, in January this year, Anambra State APC conducted an election and because he was sacked he could not purchase a form to participate in the process.

He said during the election, Valentine Iyke Oliobi was elected as the substantive publicity secretary of the state APC.