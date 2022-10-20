By Japhet Davidson

The Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria AMSN, has reiterated its stand to offer its expertise to positively impact, and contribute to promoting the overall health of the Nigerian populace.

The body which is the apex body in the Academic and Scientific field of Medicine stated this during the media briefing for the 2nd Annual General Meeting, Scientific Conference and Convocation of the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria scheduled for October 29th 2022 at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja.

Speaking at the event, President of the Academy, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru said that this year’s Second Annual General Assembly will come up in two sessions, the Convocation and the Annual General Meeting.

The Convocation session will feature the keynote lecture by Professor Oyewale Tomori, on the topic: “Tackling the twin threats of non-communicable and communicable diseases to healthcare in Nigeria” and the induction of five eminent researchers as new Fellows of the body. They include; Prof. O.C. Ezechi, Prof. C.O. Eregie; Prof. A.E. Akinwutan; Prof. Azeez Butali and Prof. F.J. Owotade.

According to him, many dignitaries are expected to grace the occasion, they include: Dr. Osagie Ehanire, FAMedS, Minister of Health, who is expected to chair the session, Senator (Dr.) Olorunimbe Mamora, FAMedS, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Mallam Adamu Adamu, FAMedS, Minister of Education, and Dr. Joseph Ekumankama, Minister of State for Health. While, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu and his wife, Dr. Funke Sanwo-Olu will be the Special Guests of Honour