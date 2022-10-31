Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

— Bags award of excellence, good governance

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman, South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said that establishment of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun started the zero tolerance to crimes in the region.

Akeredolu said this in Akure, the state capital,when the pro-democracy and human rights organization, Campaign for Democracy (CD), conferred with a prestigious Security Award of Excellence and Good Governance.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, the governor, said that the establishment of the security outfit in the region has recorded huge successes.

He noted that the security of lives and property of the citizenry in the region remained paramount to the governors in the region.

Akeredolu, therefore, solicited the support of relevant stakeholders to combat crimes including kidnapping, terrorism, robbery, ritual killing, assassination and all forms of criminalities in the society.

He lauded the efforts of Amotekun Corps and other conventional security agencies in steming the tide of insecurity in the states,

The governor, however, promised to continue to give necessary support to security agencies in the state to effectively fight crimes and ensure crime free environment.

According to him “the fourth batch of Amotekun personnel was recently deployed across the 18 local government areas of Ondo state to further protect the lives and property of the people and reduce crime rate in the state.

“Without being immodest, this administration at inception has never shied away from the monthly subventions given to all the security agencies in Ondo state.

” Operational vehicles kitted with modern security gadgets were also procured and distributed on regular basis.

“Several hundreds of motorcycles were also procured and distributed across eighteen local government areas of the state to boost intelligence gathering.

“Recently, about 50 security vehicles equiped with modern security gadgets were procured and distributed to all security agencies in the state to boost their operational efficiency.

“Also, there is unity and robust synergy among security agencies including the Amotekun Corps.

“Ever since, there has been workable synergy among the leadership of the conventional security agencies and Amotekun which has brought a huge success, and also arresting crimes even before they occur.

Earlier, the National President, Campaign for Democracy (CD), Comrade Bako Usman, had lauded the pursuit of the governor to guarantee the safety and protection of human persons, particularly in the Southern Nigeria.

Bako added that the Akeredolu who is also the Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum has dared all odds and has excelled beyond their imagination.

He commended governor Akeredolu “for his courage and patriotic views on national and state issues as regards insecurity without any fear or favour even when he is of the same political family with the Federal Government, saying this is the highest level of patriotism and uprightness.

“We have painstakingly taken note that while others are busy pursing personal agenda at the detriment of their citizens, Your Excellency busy working out a way out of this present security state of quagmire facing us collectively as a people and as a Nation.

“Your doggedness and courage to speak out against all odds towards the formation of a state security outfit, “Amotekun” for the South-West which has demonstrated your ability and readiness to secure your people at this critical time is also being considered a great anti-crime initiative.

“This is because the primary responsibility of any serious government is security and welfare, and without security no place can be decently or peacefully lived, governed or administered

Bako added that “Your leadership role, not only to the Good People of Ondo State but the entire South-West where you stand as the Chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum as well as a formidable force in the country deserves accolades and recognition at this time towards aligning with you at this moment and beyond.

