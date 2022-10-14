–Describe him as proud Niger Delta son

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidential Amnesty Vendors’ Association, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) as the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, describing him as a proud Niger Delta son with impeccable track record in his military career.

Presidential Amnesty Vendors’ Association is a body duly incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Abuja.

The association in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, dated October 12, 2022, titled “Commendation on the appointment of Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu as Interim Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme”,signed by its Chairman, Pastor Sampson Dabbey Graham and Secretary, Engr. Eferebo Sylvanus respectively, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, executives, and members, expressed gratitude to the President for the studied steps the Interim Administrator has taken since he came on board to clean up agencies and parastatals directly under the purview of the Presidency.

The group said, “Our association is aware of the healthy attention paid to regional agencies via budgetary approvals targeted at improving the lives of our people and, by extension, closing the development gap suffered by the region in the over five decades of oil and gas exploration and exploitation.

“Your Excellency, we specifically wish to put on record that the comprehensive audit that your office has boldly ordered as touching the NDDC and the Presidential Amnesty Office has helped to stem the tide of corrupt practices in these two critical agencies saddled with the onerous task of helping to build the youths of our region and cutting down the spate of insecurity in our area that has over the years, affected even the quantum of oil export and consequently affected the nation’s gross earnings and capacity of government to meet its obligation.

“It is in light of this and in furtherance of the excellent effort of your administration to strengthen one of these two critical agencies that our association whole heatedly commends Your Excellency for taking the right step of finding a proud Niger Delta son who has distinguished himself in the service of the nation, Major Gen Barry Tariye Ndiomu, worthy of appointment into office as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP)”.

“Your Excellency, may God bless and give you the wisdom to continue to pilot the ship of state to a successful handover”, the letter added.