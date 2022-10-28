By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Samuel Oyadongha

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd), has assured that the Niger Delta Amnesty programme will not be halted abruptly as being speculated in some quarters.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umanah Umanah, in his office in Abuja, Ndiomu said his dream was to create an alternative and more sustainable agency that will cater to the specific needs of the people, especially the impacted communities in the Niger Delta.

Ndiomu in a statement by his Special Adviser, Thomas Peretu, disclosed that his mandate was to wind down the programme in tandem with international best practices.

He explained that Niger Delta Amnesty programme was supposed to have been scrapped in 2015, but that the government in its wisdom, felt the need to extend its lifespan to embrace more ex-agitators, explaining that “this does not mean the programme should remain in perpetuity.”

The Interim Administrator recalled that the Presidential Amnesty Programme, which was initially designed to last for five years has stayed for 13 years, which he said was over and above the initial five years threshold, stressing that programmes such as the Niger Delta Amnesty were usually established as a stop-gap programme for a given period of time and not meant to last forever.

Responding, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umanah, expressed his ministry’s willingness to support the Presidential Amnesty Programme to achieve its mandate, as directed by the presidency.

While conceding to the fact that interventionist programmes were not meant to subsist perpetually, Umanah called on the new Interim Administrator to put in place a mechanism to audit the activities of the PA

Meanwhile the Pere of Kabowei Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Shedrack Erebulu has commended General Ndiomu for providing relief materials worth millions of naira for flood victims in Patani, Delta State.

King Erebulu said the truckload of materials comprising of food and non-food items from the PAP boss came as a big relief for victims.

RELATED NEWS