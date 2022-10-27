…I will support programme to achieve its mandate—Niger Delta Minister

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd), has assured that the Niger Delta Amnesty programme will not be halted abruptly as being speculated in some quarters.

Recall that there have been report that the Federal Government will soon stop the amnesty programme but the Interim Administrator, said that the management of the programme was planning to embark on strategic advocacy to seek the buy-in and support of critical stakeholders, as well as the ex-agitators.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Umanah Umanah in his office in Abuja, Gen. Ndiomu said his dream was to create an alternative and more sustainable agency that will cater to the specific needs of the people, especially the impacted communities in the Niger Delta.

The General in a statement by his Special Adviser, Thomas Ndanusa Peretu, disclosed that his mandate was to wind down the programme in tandem with international best practices.

He explained that the Niger Delta Amnesty programme was supposed to have been scrapped in 2015, but that the government in its wisdom, felt the need to extend its lifespan to embrace more ex-agitators, explaining that “this does not mean the programme should remain in perpetuity.”

The Interim Administrator recalled that the Presidential Amnesty Programme which was initially designed to last for five years has stayed for 13 years, which he said was over and above the initial five years threshold, stressing that programmes such as the Niger Delta Amnesty were usually established as a stop-gap programme for a given period of time and not meant to last forever.

According to him, “There is a deliberate, purposeful and systematic approach to stagger the process of disengagement in the interest of its target audience”, maintaining that “the programme will not be halted abruptly. Such a decision may bring about some forms of attendant negative reaction from stakeholders.”

Gen. Ndiomu said, “My intention is to engage in a mutually and beneficial relationship with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in view of the enormity of the assignment given to him by the presidency.”

Responding, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Umanah Umanah, expressed his ministry’s willingness to support the Presidential Amnesty Programme to achieve its mandate, as directed by the presidency.

The Minister said there was urgent need for concerted efforts to be made to ensure that the Amnesty Programme was not scrapped without providing an alternative body to cushion the effects of the backlash from the ex-agitators.

While conceding to the fact that interventionist programmes were not meant to subsist perpetually, Chief Umanah called on the new Interim Administrator to put in place a mechanism to audit the activities of the PAP so as to ascertain the financial health of the institution.

He reiterated that the cessation of the programme must be given a human face.

Chief Umanah further advised the Interim Administrator to seek the buy-in of all interest groups within the Niger Delta region to avoid unnecessary reactions from the people.

“As a sister agency established to address the development deficiencies of the Niger Delta region, PAP should count on its support as always”, he asserted.

