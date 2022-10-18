By Gabriel Olawale

Pop Stunna, an American musician of Nigerian descent, has shot the music video for ‘Back When,’ a song off his forthcoming studio album.

The Austin-based hip-hop artiste who was in Nigeria to trace his roots recently made his visit memorable with the video shoot that would premiere worldwide.

Pop Stunna teamed up with talented video director Abayomi on September 13, 2022, for the flick shot at different locations in Lagos, including the popular Surulere, a residential and commercial area on the mainland of the state.

“When I visited Nigeria in September, I had a very busy schedule. However, the trip won’t not be complete if I didn’t document a different side of the ‘trenches’ that helped shaped me.”

Pop Stunna added, “Nigeria fits into the video project for the song ‘Back When,’ and, of course, we produced magic with the visuals.”

‘Back When,’ produced by Josh Harris, is anticipated to be Pop Stunna’s next music video, following the release of ‘Good Talk,’ which premiered two weeks ago.