A driver working for Jeff Bezos-owned e-commerce company, Amazon has resisted Hurricane Ian ravaging Florida, the United States to make deliveries to 172 people.

The driver identified as @abnormalpoet shared his experience on TikTok with a video that had gotten 52,000 likes and 300,000 views.

According to Newsweek over the weekend, he said the customers demanded that their orders were delivered to them during the natural disaster that lasted a week in Florida and he had no choice but to oblige.

The delivery driver yelled, “I hate all of y’all right now. Y’all knew this hurricane was coming and you still order s**t. I gotta go to 172 of y’all today. I hate y’all. Everything is wet.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday, September 29 as a Category 4 hurricane that reached wind speeds of 150 miles per hour.

The storm had a strong and devastating impact on the state and the death toll is “in the hundreds,” says Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

The storm has since been lessened to a Category 1 storm as it continues its way through part of the United States.

Reacting to the saga, Amazon said that it has over 8,000 employees in the Tampa area and its priority is that those employees are safe.

It has closed more than 80 facilities that are in the path of the storm and the company will be paying employees for their scheduled shifts during the closed period as well as providing help to employees who were affected by Hurricane Ian.

However, the video was greeted with mixed reactions as seen below.

“No dude – that’s on Amazon – you should be getting paid to stay home,” one user exclaimed.

Another said, “That’s why I have a cart full and not ordering until it passes. Y’all deserve to be safe too!”

“Wait they still got ya out there in this storm?” one queried.

The original poster replied, “Because it’s technically not near my area we still had to go even though I mess dodging debris.”

“I’m sorry man! I purposely didn’t order anything because I didn’t want to put anyone in danger,” another Tiktok user said.

“I’m sorry! I thought they would just wait and let y’all off today,” one admitted.

Another said, “Thank you for your service and humour!”

“Not all heroes wear capes, well in this case raincoats. Stay strong my man,” one person wrote.

“Please keep my wife’s package dry jk stay dry and safe brother,” one joked.

“I’m sorry bro. I need my extra batteries,” another said.

A user commented, “Sorry bestie my dog needed a rain jacket.”

