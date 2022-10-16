.

…As GCUOBA honours Opute, Iyayi, others

By Adesina Wahab

The Director-General, the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Lagos, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, has said with the government being overwhelmed with commitments and obligations in the face of dwindling resources, old students of public schools should see themselves as the future of such schools and do everything possible to restore their lost glory.

He also said old boys and girls should see themselves as important in efforts to save their alma maters from collapse.

Osaghae, who stated this while speaking in Lagos during the ninth annual dinner and award of Government College, Ughelli Old Boys Association, GCUOBA, Saturday night, said public schools were no longer attractive and had become shadows of themselves.

Osaghae, who spoke on the topic, “The future of public schools in Nigeria,” said: “Unlike what we had in the past when a parent would want his child to attend the same school he attended, parents now abandon public schools and send their children to private ones.

“The situation started degenerating when the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, IMF, convinced the government to reduce state participation in education.’

While commending the intervention of GCUOBA in upgrading facilities in their former school, the NIIA boss added that much should still be done.

In his remarks, the President-General of GCUOBA Worldwide, Charles Majoroh, said the body had committed over N1.2 billion into providing and upgrading facilities in the school in the last few years.

He said a team of consultants and old boys were negotiating with Delta State government to have the school handed over to the association to manage.

Majoroh expressed the readiness of the association to learn from other associations that were able to secure the running of similar schools in Umuahia and Ibadan from their respective state governments.

Chairman of the occasion, who is also an old boy, Prof. Olufemi Akinyanju, charged members not to waiver in their determination and commitment to make their former school better.

Meanwhile, 24 old boys of the college were conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award on the occasion.

Among them were Prof. Fred Opute, an expert in Plant Physiology and the late union activist, Prof. Festus Iyayi.

Old boys also used the occasion to make further financial pledges to the association for various works being done in the school.