Founder, Elizade University llara- Mokin, Ondo state, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The founder of Elizade University, llara- Mokin, Ondo state, Chief Micheal Ade- Ojo, has appealed to the Federal government, to accord necessary assistant to private universities through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund TETFund and other avenue created to fund education in the country.

Ade-Ojo said this during the 6th & 7th convocation ceremony of the institution in llara- Mokin.

According to him” The major challenge facing Private Universities in Nigeria is funding. This is a cog in the wheel of development of these institutions.

” The Founders of these Universities solely bear the responsibility of financing them.

” Let me use this medium to call on the Federal Government through the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission and the Honourable Minister of Education to devise means of assisting Private Universities since the graduates produced by these institutions contribute immensely to national development in various ways.

“Private Universities are partners in the concerted effort of the Government to transform the education sector.

” The emergence of Private Universities has boosted the number of students admitted into Universities, thereby addressing the situation whereby our school leavers are badly influenced to become miscreants in the society.

“As a result of focused market-driven curricular; Private Universities have contributed immensely to the manpower development of our nation.

“Therefore, these institutions deserve and should be accorded necessary assistance through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and other avenues that have been created for the funding of education in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Olukayode Amund while giving the breakdown of the graduating students, Prof Amund, said that the 489 students represented an increase of 16 percent over the number presented at the last convocation ceremonies.

Amund said that 205 student bagged second class upper, 199, second class lower while 39 had third class division and would be awarded on October 21, at the institutions event centre.

” It is noteworthy that the Faculty of Law produced its first set of graduating students in the 2020/2021 session and they had completed their bar examinations while the second set of 65 students would be resuming at the Law School shortly.

“The Faculty of Engineering has also continued to lead, having produced 14 out of the total of 42 First Class graduands being presented at this ceremony, representing 33.3% of the total.

On Infrastructural development, the Vice Chancellor, said that ” the Founder, Sir (Chief) Dr. Ade.Ojo has continued to single-handedly fund physical infrastructural development.

” At the beginning of the 2021/2022 Academic Session, a new ultra-modern 400 – bed capacity male hostel built at a cost of N1.2 billion was made available for occupation.

“Similarly, the new Faculty of Engineering Complex built at a cost of N1.0 billion became operational. Work has also started on the 1,054-bed capacity female hostel with a contract sum of N3.2 billion.

“Other physical structures like the University Auditorium and the Central Library are in the pipeline.

The Pro Chancellor/ Chairman of Council, Prof Olufemi Bamiro, said that the governing council of the institution has developed a well planned and we’ll structured five year strategic plan for the actualisation of it’s vision.

Bamiro noted that the document has provided a road map to achieving the university’s vision and mission, while specifying critical decisions to be taken about the future of the institution.

