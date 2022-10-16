.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police Command has charged one Wisdom Nwachukwu from Obollo in Isiala Mbano council area of Imo state to the Owerri Magistrate court over an alleged threat to kill Imo traditional ruler of Umuneke-Nna, Ugiri, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state, Eze Jude Onyenagbaru.

The Police charge No.Ow/638/c/2022, which was made available to newsmen in Owerri on Sunday, was signed by the legal/prosecution unit of the Imo command, CSP. Onwochei Stephen.

Among the 5-count charge between the Commissioner of Police (complainant) Vs Wisdom Nwachukwu, Male, 53-year-old, (Defendant) it stated: “That you, Wisdom Nwachukwu, male, and others now at large, on the 16th day of November 2021 at Obollo, within the administrative jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit a misdemeanour to wit malicious damage and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 517 of the Criminal code, Cap. C38, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 as applicable in Imo state.

“That you, wisdom Nwachukwu and others now large, on the same date and place in the aforesaid magistrate district, with intent to intimidate or annoy one HRH Jude Onyeagbaro “male” threatened to kill him and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 86(1) of the criminal code cap. “C38”, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 as applicable in Imo state.

“That you, Wisdom Nwachukwu ” male” and others now at large, on the same date and place in the aforesaid magisterial district, did willfully and unlawfully damage and destroyed zinc gate and block fence valued one hundred thousand nairas (N100,000.00) of one HRH Eze Jude Onyeagbaro “male” and thereby committed an offence punishable under.”

“That you, wisdom Nwachukwu and others now large, on the same date and place in the aforesaid magisterial district unlawfully deprive one Chimaobi Anyanwu ” male” of his liberty and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 365 of the criminal code, cap. C38, laws of the generation Nigeria, 2004 applicable in Imo state,” it said.