By David Odama

LAFIA —AHEAD of 2023, allegation of anti party activities crisis is dividing the Nasarawa State chapter of the Labour party as the chairman of the Party, Alexander Joseph Ewuga and the Emmanuel is being accused of promoting activities detrimental to the chances of winning the elections in the state.

The party’s crisis took a new diamention Saturday when the governorship candidate of the party , Joseph Ewuga openly accused the party chairman of anti party activities including shopping for alternative candidate for the party.

The governorship candidates told journalists in Lafia that the chairman’s body language has since suggested that he is working against the party’s chances of winning the state the 2023 general elections.

According to Ewuga, the chairman of the party has been

romancing with other political parties in the state against the

interest of the Labour party in the state.

The party flag bearer, claimed that the attitude of the chairman is not only becoming inimical to the party’s, but working to ensure that the presidential candidate and other candidates of the party do not succeed in 2023,

He said while the party is making significant progress through grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation, which has enhanced it’s membership drive, the Chairman in Nasarawa state has abandoned his party and working with the ruling APC and other interest group against Labour party because some of his relatives are seeking elections in APC.

*The acceptability rating of the party in Nasarawa state has been overwhelming as a result of the doggedness of the candidate and other members, coupled with the recent one million match in the state, which was my brainchild, has been giving both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sleepless nights.

But the anty party activities of the chairman is fast reducing the rising profile of the party in the state to feather his own nest by going round to negotiate with other political parties behind key stakeholders*the governorship candidate alleged.

He gave an instance of how the chairman was allegedly hosted in Jos, Plateau State recently.by a candidate of one of the political parties in the race for the 2023 governorship election in the state

He also accused the chairman of refusal to carry him and others along in the parties activities, while also alleging that the chairman has severally

attempted to replace him with another

person as party candidate before the window was closed for candidates substitution.

He urged the party’s national leadership to call the chairman to order before much harm is done to the party in the state and undermine the progress so far made.

However, when Contacted for his comment on the controversy,.Chairman of the party, Joseph Ewuga said he can only speak in presence of Guber candidate.

He claimed that the governorship candidate has been distancing himself from the party which he the chairman has been instrumental to his emergence as the candidate of the party against all odds .

He cannot be bigger than the party. I have nurture this party to this level, so constitutionally, the supremacy of the party prevails

He promised to report the development in the party to the national headquarters for intervention at the appropriate time.