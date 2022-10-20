.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Sokoto State All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has assured that the party’s governorship candidate, in Sokoto, Ahmad Aliyu will greatly improve health services for the benefit of the people.

Wamakko spoke while receiving over 2000 members of the Ahmad Aliyu Medical Aid Association on a courtesy call at his Gawon Nama residence.

While thanking the group for the visit, Wamakko, commended them for their commitment towards supporting the provision of quality healthcare services across the state.

Earlier, the team leader of the Association, Alhaji Usman Aliyu told the Senator that the group provides medical support to the people of the state as part of its social responsibility to the people especially those in the rural areas.

Usman said that despite the limitations in capacity and political will of the government of the day with attendant threats and difficulties being experienced across the state, his group has remained committed in ensuring that it achieve set healthcare improvement objectives.

“The Association has 23 coordinators and over 2000 members across the state who are working round the clock to mobilize support for the APC in the coming elections, ” Usman said.

He explained that the Association is solely an APC support group which is using its resources to purchase assorted medical equipment for its operations.

He announced Senator Wamakko as a Grand Patron of the Association as a mark of honour for what he did to the people of the state during his tenure as governor which impacted positively on their health situation.

Usman then pledged that the members of the Association would strengthen their commitment to providing routine medical support to the needy and vulnerable sections of the state.

In separate remarks, the Vice Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf and a Member of its Board of Trustees, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Tureta informed the Senator that they will not forget his giant strides in the health sector in the state.

They recalled that during Wamakko’s regime all the 244 wards in the state had had functional and standard, world-class primary healthcare centres fully equipped with facilities and professionals who manned them appropriately.

They pledged to continue working together for the victory of APC at all levels come the 2023 elections, adding that, the choice of Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto as APC Gubernatorial flag bearer for the 2023 election was the right decision at the right time.

A statement by Bashar Abubakar, S.A New Media to Senator Wamakko said highlight of the visit was the presentation of medical kits to Wamakko by the leadership of the Association.