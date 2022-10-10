By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori on Monday, paid tribute to former governor of Bayelsa State late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, on the seventh year anniversary of his death.

The late DSP Alamieyeseigha, fondly called the Governor-General of the Niger Delta, died at 62 in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Rivers State, October 10, 2015.

In a remembrance tribute posted on his official Twitter handle alongside the late Alamieyeseigha’s picture, Ibori wrote “Governor General, your vision for the people of the Niger Delta region will be realized in good time. Continue to rest well my brother, my friend and my comrade.”

