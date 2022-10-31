Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu

By Cynthia Alo

Following the success of the Alaghodaro Investment dinner in Lagos, big ticket investors, including the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu and Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, among many others are set to converge on Edo State for the 2022 Alaghodaro Economic Summit to take place in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The Summit, in its sixth edition, is organised yearly to mark the anniversary of Governor Godwin Obaseki in office and showcases the progress being recorded in transforming the state into an investment haven.

The three-day summit will take place between Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13, 2022 with the theme, ‘Edo’s Transformation: Partnerships, Resilience, Impacts.’Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, said in a statement.

“The summit has, in the past five years, attracted the inflow of over $2billion investments into the state, including the $500 million attracted through the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP).

Saro Africa Group of Companies also began injecting about $250 million in the state through its Integrated Agricultural Project. The $10 million Edo Refinery project is another signature project.

There are also investments in the technology, creative, manufacturing, food processing and energy sectors, among others.“This year’s edition will provide another fine opportunity to consolidate on years of building a vibrant private sector-led economy, showcasing investment opportunities in Edo State, and providing a pivot for sustainable development and economic prosperity for the

