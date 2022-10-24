Akwa Ibom State has been named one of Africa’s Cleanest subnational. In a listing by the highly influential online site that tracks environmental and tourism issues “Inside Africa”, tagged “ Top African Cleanest Cities, 2022” Akwa Ibom State, (Uyo) was the only state named in the report, thus cementing the state’s already well-known definition as “Nigeria’s Cleanest State, as well as the Nation’s Best Kept Secret.”

The report also listed Kigali, the Rwandan Capital as a top African Cleanest City alongside, Cape Town, South Africa, Tunis, Tunisia, Port Luis, Mauritius, Johannesburg, South Africa, Nairobi, Kenya, Kumasi, Ghana, Gaborone, Botswana. Dares Salaam, Tanzania, and Windhoek, Namibia.

The listing of Akwa Ibom State in the report is a manifestation of the great developmental strides, especially in tourism and infrastructure, and the huge resources expended by the Governor Udom Emmanuel led- administration in preserving the environment and making the state livable and free of environmental hazards.

The efforts of the government in this regard, saw the earlier conferment of the award by Clean Up Nigeria, last year on the state as Nigeria’s cleanest State, an award that was received by Prince Akpan Ikim, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA) which, was later jointly presented to Governor Emmanuel on December 20th, last year, during an enlarged State Executive Council Meeting, by the Sir, Charles Udoh, the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals. The State has consistently won for five years in a row, the award as the nation’s cleanest state.

Akwa Ibom State, is arguably the Nation’s most preferred choice for conferences, retreats, seminars, and other major events. With Ibom Air, the award-winning airline, and the first of such an airline owned by a subnational in Africa, dominating the Nigerian aviation industry, coupled with a peaceful, safe and secure environment, a rich range of cuisines, and a great and hospitable people, Akwa Ibom State continues to symbolize what the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, (GCON) said recently at the flag-off of the Presidential Campaign as everything that Nigeria should be.

RELATED NEWS