Esther Edet Effiong, 21 year old Computer Science graduate of IMT Enugu has emerged winner of the 4th edition of Miss Silver Africa pageant 2022 held over the weekend at the Bridge waterside hotel, Enugu state.

The competition, known for celebrating and empowering Young women to drive community service and also impact lives through charity engagements, crowned Esther who represented Akwa-ibom state.

Also among the winners at the cultural pageant and fashion show are Maryjane Ngozi Ozor who was crowned 1st Runner Up Miss Silver Africa, Amanda Jennifer Job, 2nd Runner Up Miss Silver Africa and Stephenie Chinonso Okolo, Miss Silver Africa Tourism.

Speaking to the press after the event, the director of the pageant, Amb. Ijegu Roseann Munachi expressed her excitement for the success of the event, “I am overwhelmed by the massive turnout and support towards the success of the event. The production, no doubt, is the best i ever had. Thanks to our headline Sponsors, Muhna Empire,Callys Global concept, 247 votes, Kuins signature, Omf couture Empire and also like to congratulate the new Queens.

“As an organisation, we believe in selecting winners who are passionate especially in the area of humanitarian and can have that impactful reign that affects lives positively,” she added.

Still in the mood of celebration, the excited winner, Queen Esther Edet who doubles as a make-up artist reflected on her experience at the show, “Its a great opportunity and one that I will forever cherish. My contribution as a new queen would be to empower youths, create several educational driven opportunities for children and try to be a good role model in the society”.

