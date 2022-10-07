By Ephraim Oseji

United States based lawyer and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) House of Assembly candidate for Ughelli North constituency 2 Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Christmas Akpodiete, has called for peaceful resolution of the ongoing crises involving Ughelli Youths, EFCC and other security agencies.

Mr Akpodiete, who blamed the recent crisis on lack of economic opportunities in the country however promised to create the much needed environment for the social, political and economic prosperity of the area.

According to him, “my election will usher in a public, private partnership that will industrialize the entire constituency if elected. Foreign companies need a political leader they can trust, a candidate they can rely on.

“We shall do everything within our capacity to create a peaceful environment for the industrialization of the area”.

He commended the chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Hon. Godwin Adode for his prompt action in imposing a curfew in his quest to restore peace and stability to the area.

Akpodiete also thanked law enforcement agents , the commissioner of police, the Ughelli divisional police officer, political leaders , elders and the King, His Royal Majesty Oharisi III for his commitment towards restoring peace and normalcy to the Kingdom.

RELATED NEWS