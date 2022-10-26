.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court on Tuesday dismissed a suit challenging the right of the Obaara ruling house to produce the next Akirun of Ikirun.

A court had earlier granted the Obaara ruling house to produce the next Akirun and the court mandated the government to install the candidate of the ruling house.

Meanwhile, Prince Yinusa Kadiri had been nominated by the Akirun Kingmakers on 18th November 2021 and the same was sent to the state government for final steps.

But, the Gboleru ruling house, in a suit filed by Chief Adebayo Adenipekun SAN, argued that it was unlawful to allow Obaara to produce the next Akirun.

The defence counsel, Muhydeen Adeoye, raised a preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter on the ground that the issues involved had been long decided in HIK/9/2021 and also that the plaintiffs failed to fulfil conditions precedent.

The plaintiff argued that the issues involved were not the same and that the plaintiffs Mudasiru Olatunji are not the parties in Hik/9/2021.

The plaintiffs also claimed that by the existing Chieftaincy Declaration, it was the turn of the Gboleru Ruling House to produce the next monarch.

Counsel to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the Governor of Osun State, Bamidele Salawu also challenged the court jurisdiction on the ground that the plaintiffs failed to comply with the requirements of the provision of the Chief law of Osun State.

Justice S. Oke thereby dismissed the suit for being an abuse of the court process among other grounds.

