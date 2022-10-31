By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

In an exhibition titled Introspection, the selected recent works of Muyiwa Akinwolere are ready to show from 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Yusuf Grillo Gallery, School of Art, Design & Printing Complex, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Muyiwa is an indigene of Ondo State. According to Akinyemi Adetunji, Curator, Foundation for Contemporary & Modern Visual Arts, “he is cut from the ethnic group known for their wit, melodious speech cadence and warmth, but stark unpatronizing nature, buoyed by agidi – a disposition of dogged determination to remain resolute even in the presence of pressure – all observable influences in his practice spanning over two decades and four solo exhibitions.

For a mid-career artist with a promising outlook, says Adetunji, Introspection is Muyiwa’s attempt to review his oeuvre publicly, an honest invitation extended to critique his creations, dissecting the mind of the artist as he attempts to paint his world.

Muyiwa graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He afterwards championed Aditu, an artistic movement that translates into mystery – “the mystery shrouding his dreamlike forms, his artistic leaning towards cubism and the experimental nature of his expressions, characterized by strong Yoruba influences borrowed from mythology, which are all testaments perhaps to being raised in Osogbo, a strong cultural hub of raw indigenous artistry.”

Writing on the ideological direction of his works, Adetunji says that Muyiwa has always been a politically eloquent artist, who rarely shies away from baring his mind, “even during those sessions facilitated by Jess Castellote back when I was a green-eared academic understudying our common mentor.” For example, “in his 2022 canvas painting titled Emilokan (I Am Next), a local phrase that has set (ablaze) the political tone in Nigeria, Muyiwa aptly captures the mythological tale of the tortoise and the elephant (led by the tortoise, all) adorned in indigenous apparel, in their fabled race to be crowned the “ruler” of the “animal kingdom”! Need I say more?”

His works appear surrealistic in nature, says Adetunji. “His soft strokes, interwoven lines and motifs influenced by folklore, coupled with his experimentation burn his often-ghoulish paintings to memory.” Buttressing his point with the artist’s 2017 piece titled “Pregnant with Meaning”, Adetunji says it’s a “two humanoid features entangled in a dreamy spiral, with little personal discernable physical attributes but a set of arachnid-like eyes hollowed out into their skulls.

“The drip ink patterns trace out their highlighted curves flowing off the stained paper. The ethereal nature of this piece is further enhanced by the imbued fragility of his most explored medium; paper, sustained through the staining. He paints in most contemporary media nonetheless, including acrylic and mixed media.

Introspection is also linked to the artist’s creative ideology: “As espoused in his raison d’être, Olumuyiwa Akinwolere believes that continuous progress is an attainable ideal sustained by looking inwards. Introspection thus goes beyond this periodic examination and exhibition, it is Akinwolere’s lifelong ideology for the betterment of man.”

Mathew Oyedele: Curatorial statement

According to Mathew Oyedele, curator of the exhibition, “Introspection presents selected works of Muyiwa Akinwolere in a manner that opens a window into his thoughts, observations, satire and commentaries. Born in 1976 in Osogbo, Nigeria, Muyiwa grew up at a time of cultural appreciation in Nigeria. He grew up seeing the works of Susanne Wenger, Duro Ladipo and many other artists from Òsogbo. This early exposure to Yoruba works would later influence his practice. He picks the features of Òsogbo soapstone sculptures – round eyes, nose, mouth, form – as his signature style and has over the years evolved in its rendition and delineation.

“As a keen observer, Muyiwa draws from his observation to address and comment on social and political issues in the society in a satiric manner that borders between metaphor, hyperbole and sarcasm. In Èmi l’ó kàn, the artist depicts a tortoise leading an elephant to fulfill his self-centred ambition, to comment on the entitlement and egocentric attitude of Nigerian politicians with the use of Yorùbá folklore. In the background, motifs and patterns of Yorùbá Àdìre attests to his exploration of cultural nuances to elevate and deepen his narrative.

“In this campaign season, the Nigerian landscape is filled with happenings and events that require introspection, questioning, commentaries and dialogue. This exhibition offers the space for such conversations.”

Adetunji’s introspection on the art Muyiwa Akinwolere

Like many of his contemporaries, Muyiwa Akinwolere’s art stabs at social ills trickling down the generations and coalescing into our modern reality. Subtle, individual compromises that compound over the years and sink humanity farther into the depths of the quicksand of purgatory, like the insidious global decline of values masked as liberalism and tolerance. Akinwolere’s art akin to his candour bores into the soul. It is dark, it is deep, yet superficially comical in disguise; intentionally humorous. It is true nonetheless, true to itself and its calling. Introspection is an attempt by the artist to review his works over time, an honest trial at holding himself accountable.

Muyiwa Akinwolere was one of the first crops of artists that I got intimated with when I was new in the Lagos art landscape. Being an archetypal Generation X artist from the Southwest of Nigeria, who has lived in many parts of the nation, he gives off the vibes of an intellectual. We sat through art philosophy, aesthetics and appreciation classes together, crammed into a conference room overlooking Victoria Island.

On the visual plan, what first drew me to Muyiwa’s work was his heavy staining, achieved by experimenting with nature. A combination of organic dyes processed from leaves and other plant matter, his works project a slew of sombre, ochre and sepia tones, reminiscent of vintage photography. His forms with their haunting accentuated features which he claims are inspired by the fourth dimension, float on their usual two-dimensional surfaces. His signature exaggerated heads with otherworldly eyes peers back at their audience almost in protest or some unarticulated defiance.

