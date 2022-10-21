Organisers of Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) have partnered with renowned publishing house, Narrative Landscape Press, for the 2022 edition of its annual writing and illustration competitions, held as part of the yearly book festival.

The Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) is recognised as Nigeria’s first and largest book festival specifically designed for children. The book festival has become a beloved convergence spot for children, parents, teachers, guardians, and those who create child-appropriate content.

Speaking on the importance of the writing and illustration competitions, convener of the ACBF and acclaimed publisher and children’s author, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, says, “over the years, the competitions have served as a splendid avenue for children to express themselves creatively”. According to her, when children embrace the love of books and enjoy reading at a young age, it affords them the skills necessary for an accomplished life with endless possibilities.

Also speaking on the competitions, renowned writer and co-founder of Narrative Landscape Press, Dr. Eghosa Imasuen noted that they are honoured to partner with the Akada Children’s Book Festival, where they will act as judges of the Writing Competition and also donate books to the top 3 finalists of both competitions. “Just like the 2022 theme, we hope to bring young people together and ignite their creativity through the writing and illustration competitions”, he added.

Eghosa, who teaches creative Writing at the annual Chimamanda Adichie Creative Writing Workshop, will also lead a Creative Writing Bootcamp for writers and aspiring children’s authors at the 2022 ACBF.

Organisers revealed that the first prize winners of both the writing and illustration competitions would receive a 100 thousand naira cash prize while first and second runners-up would be rewarded with Lunch at Maison Eric Kayser Restaurant and top books from Nigerian publishers, Narrative Landscape Press and Masobe Books.

They said entry submission for both contests ends today while winners will be announced during the festival.