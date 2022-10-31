Awards and more recognition have continued to come the way of Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State.

The latest award came from Soft Heart Foundation, a non-governmental organization, that decorated Ajadi as “Man of the Year”.

The brief but symbolic presentation ceremony was held at the Glamoured Hotel, Magboro, Ogun State.

Ajadi who was accompanied by some members, expressed appreciation to the organizers for giving him the recognition, saying that it would spur him to do more for the people.

He said there would be little meaning to life when people failed to impact others positively, but that there are more reasons to live when people appreciate others.

He in turn dedicated the award to the good people of Ibafo, under the Obafemi Owode council area first, and also the entire people of Ogun State secondly.

He said the recognition like the ones that had come before it, had more than ever, made him rededicate himself to impacting lives at different levels.

Ajadi encouraged the electorate in the state not to lose hope of a better tomorrow, but to play their part in ensuring the enthronement of good governance in the state come 2023.

This he said would guarantee improved lifestyles for everybody.

