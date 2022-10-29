By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Nigerians including women from all over the world have felicitated with the National Women leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Betta Edu, on her birthday.

Nigerians including the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen described the award-winning gender advocate as a mobilizer, a super performer, a hard-working, resilient, energetic, resourceful and very intelligent leader.

In a statement issued to Vanguard, during the weekend, the leadership of the APC also joined other Nigerians in celebrating Dr. Betta Edu, on her numerous achievements, and contributions to the growth of women folk and nation building.

Some other Nigerians especially women who celebrated Edu include the wife of the APC’s 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, governors, the leadership of the National Assembly, wives of governors, APC women leaders at all levels, members of the Progressive Young Women Forum Leadership across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory among many others.

The statement reads in part: “To Nigerians, it was a week-long celebration of a super performer, hard working, resilient, energetic, resourceful and very intelligent leader. A mobilizer who encourages and supports other women to rise up and achieve their full potential.

“Dr Betta brought excellence to Governance and redefined leadership of women in the country. Nigeria and the APC has never had such a young, dynamic and very versatile woman holding the reins of leadership and achieving so much in such a very short time in governance and party leadership.”

Edu affirmed to be the youngest and the best woman leader of a political party in the political history of Nigeria.

National President Progressive Young Women Forum & Special Adviser Political Matters to APC National Women Leader, Seun Bosede Osamaye, revealed that in furtherance of activities marking the birthday celebrations, Dr Betta and her team reached out to the poor and the less privileged by visiting orphanages

Bianca Nneoma Anazodo who is an orphan from the Adorable Angels Orphanage was awarded a scholarship to study from primary to University level by Dr. Betta Edu.

In her address, Dr Betta, therefore, enjoined all Nigerians to help her reach out and show love to the poor and vulnerable around them in support of the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing such as a way to have a peaceful and better society.

Dr Betta Edu is a Harvard trained Medical Doctor, a fellow of the Royal School of Public Health UK, holds an MSC in Public Health From London school Of Hygiene and tropical Medicine, University of London UK.

