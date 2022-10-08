.

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s private airline company, Air Peace said it will recommence its scheduled flight operations to Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 10, 2022.

Vanguard had reported that the airline had suspended scheduled flight operations to South Africa on August 22, 2022, following the delays of the issuance of South African visas to travellers, along with the worsening forex crunch and the increasing cost of aviation fuel as well as its scarcity.

But in a statement made available to Vanguard by the company’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Stanley Olisa, it stated that “This is to inform the flying public that our Johannesburg service resumes on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

“The schedules are now live on our website/mobile app, and you can now book your flights to South Africa.

“For assistance with your flights or any other enquiries, kindly contact us via [email protected] We look forward to having you on board.”

It would be recalled that the airline in December 19, 2020, made its inaugural direct flight from Lagos to Johannesburg, South Africa.

The flight arrived at the Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, about Five and a half hour hours later and was welcomed to a cannon of water salute by the South African airport authority officials and jubilant Nigerians.

The chairman of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema stated that the inaugural flight” has opened up new possibilities for intra-continental businesses, trade, as well as create improve bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

RELATED NEWS