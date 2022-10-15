The Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, has expressed the company’s readiness to operate direct flights to Israel.

Mr Stanley Olisa, the Media Executive, Air Peace said in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.that Onyema said this during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission(NCPC), boss in Abuja.

Olisa said that the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam, also hinted that by the end of November, direct flights from Nigeria to Israel would be launched.

He said that Pam made this disclosure while playing host to the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Michael Freeman and Onyema in his office in Abuja.

Olisa quoted said the NCPC boss as saying, ”having a direct flight to Israel by a Nigerian airline will curtail the issue of high expenditure and reduce abscondment.

“Our joy is that our own person, a Nigerian, will be the first to have this opportunity to airlift pilgrims directly to Israel.”

The NCPC boss, according to Olisa, said that it would reduce the cost of flight drastically.

Olisa quoted Pam as expressing gratitude to the Ambassador for considering it imperative to pay a courtesy visit to NCPC barely nine months after assuming office.

“We are very humble to receive you here in your capacity as one who represents the entire country of Israel in Nigeria,” Pam said.

Pam is quoted as saying that NCPC was set up primarily to coordinate and supervise the movement of Christians to Israel and other Holy places around the world.

He commended the Ambassador for his zeal and doggedness in charting a way forward for Christian Pilgrimage and also applauded Onyema for his national humanitarian interventions.

Also, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Michael Freeman, according to the statement, thanked the NCPC boss for all his efforts in advancing the cause of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria.

Freeman expressed delight working with the NCPC, adding, “We have a true partnership to grow together.”(NAN)