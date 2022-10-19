.

..Approves construction of 12 MW power substation in Etim Ekpo

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has said that the Four-point by Sheraton hotel in Ikot Ekpene local government area, initiated by the past administration have been completed and ready for commissioning soon.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong màde this known while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the State Executive Council meeting held Tuesday at Government House Uyo.

Ememobong, also disclosed that the facility has been handed over to the new management, Marriott International, for commencement of operations.

His words: “The State EXCO received a report on the Four-Point By Sheraton Hotel at Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area from the Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Bassey Bassey intimating that the hotel which was previously commissioned at 68 percent completion level in 2015 has been completed and handed over to Merriott International.

“The test -run of the hotel will soon commence, prior to official commissioning of the facility for use, as all the 146 rooms are ready for use.

“The Executive Council also gave approval for commencement of work for the construction of a 12 Megawatts power distribution substation at Etim Ekpo Local Government Area.

“This is a critical infrastructure need of the area to boost power supply in Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun, Oruk Anam and Ika Local Government Areas and their environs”

Ememobong further disclosed that recent threat of flooding in some areas of the state also received attention of the Council, adding that the Council called for a review of the flood map capacity of the state, directing all relevant agencies involved in emergency management to be on red alert.

According to him, “The council also mandated the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to start sensitization in rural areas as a step in managing a possible occurrence”

He noted that Council directed all Ministries to expedite work on ongoing projects under their portfolio in order to catch up with the time frame for completion and to also beat the continuous eroding value of the nation’s currency.