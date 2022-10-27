…Egyptian investor on fishing industry

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy to establish a Navy Girls’ College as well as the building of a residential estate for Navy personnel in the state.

The State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel spoke when the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubair Gambo (CFR), paid courtesy call on him at the Government House, on Wednesday in Uyo.

Emmanuel, who consented to the proposal of the Nigerian Navy for the expansion of the Navy School at Ikot Ntuen community in Oruk Anam local government area, granted that a Navy Girls College be established in the state

He directed that a dedicated line be provided from the Ekim Substation to ensure constant power supply to the Ikot Ntuen Navy college.

He also directed the Navy to tour the Special School in Awa Ubium, Onna LGA for consideration as site for the Girls’ College stressing:”You talked about Navy School, I have a site already built that you can start a Navy Girls School in January. The facilities are there. The Commandant can go and have a look”.

The governor further directed Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Capt Iniobong Ekong (rtd), “to work out modalities to acquire and make available a 200 hectares of land for the construction of residential estate for personnel of the Nigerian Naval Service, NNS”

He disclosed state government preparedness to go into partnership with an Egyptian investor to establish Fishing industry in the state, estimated to produce one million tons of fish and a revenue of $500 million within a period of five years.

In his remarks earlier, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, described his visit to the State as “Homecoming’, noting that he had served in the state as Chief Security Officer during the military regime.

He commended the maintained cordial relationship between the State government and the Nigerian Navy, and expressed the confidence that state government would leverage the existing relationship with the Navy to explore the great opportunities available in the blue economy.

Gambo, who assured that with the investment in the sector that Maritime security has been beefed up across the coastal areas, appreciated the state government for the warm reception granted him upon his arrival in the state.

