By Henry Ojelu

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaete Obot, has tasked the court, law enforcement agencies, and other authorities or persons involve in criminal justice administration in the state to ensure compliance with the provision of the law.

She explained that the purpose of the administration of criminal justice law of Akwa Ibom State 2022 passed and signed into law was to ensure that the system of administrative law of the state is in harmony with what is attainable in other part of Nigeria.

The Chief Judge spoke while declaring open a 2-day workshop to usher in the 2022/2023 legal year organised by Attorney General Alliance (AGA) – Africa in collaboration with the state government, with the theme “Effective Administration of Criminal Justice.”

Justice Obot who was represented by Justice Archibong Archibong pointed out that the essence of the law is dispensation of Justice, protect the society from crime, protect the interest of the suspect, the defendant, victim or complaint.

“By section 86 of the administration of criminal justice of Akwa Ibom State 2022, the law is make applicable to all criminal trial and proceeding in the state unless express provision is made in respect of any particular court, form of trial or proceeding.”, he said.

In his remark, Mr Marcus Green of AGA-Africa noted that the workshop mark the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership between Akwa Ibom State Judiciary and the AGA-Africa programme.

He noted that the inability to effectively carry out the administration of Justice effectively was impeded by high level of case backlog; slow resolution of cases; lack of adequate resources or expertise among others.

He said the workshop was geared towards resolving some of these issues, with the intention of injecting faith back into the criminal justice system.

“Members of the public should not only be told that they are protected but must feel that they are protected. The innocence must feel that justice will prevail, with respect to the rule of law and human rights.”, he added.