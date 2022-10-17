· Editors, security chiefs, election managers to examine political landscape

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, over 400 editors will converge on Owerri, the Imo State capital, between November 9 and 12, to interrogate the political landscape, with security chiefs, members of the electoral body, scholars and other stakeholders expected at the conference.

In a press statement signed yesterday by the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ (NGE) President, Mutsapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the umbrella body of all the editors in Nigeria, said that this year’s conference is carefully designed to examine the political landscape, with a theme “Political Landscape, Credible Elections And The Role Of Editors.’’

‘’The goal of the conference is to achieve near consensus among senior editors, media owners and managers – in shaping constructive, objective and productive narrative before, during and after the 2023 general elections – in order to have credible and peaceful elections in the general interest of our nation.

‘’The unfailing strong argument is that an objective and skilled media is an essential component of any democratic society. It provides the useful and reliable information, which the polity requires to make an informed decisions.

‘’The media carries out a checking function – ensuring that elected public holders uphold their oaths of office, electoral campaign promises and that they carry out the wishes of the people’’, the NGE added.

The editors explained that the choice of this year’s theme was informed by the fact that the media enables the electorate to make knowledgeable decisions by providing useful information that enriches their knowledge of electoral process.

According to the NGE, the performance of these obligations entails the adherence of the highest ethical standard of professionalism, maximum compliance with regulatory frameworks and respect to the public good and interest.

The NGE added, “The media as the watchdog of society should be facilitators of transparent electoral processes and credible, free, fair and peaceful elections.

‘’We believe that if editors play their role very well it will contribute to the conduct of credible elections that are devoid of violence.’’

The All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) is the biggest gathering of Nigerian editors and owners of mass media: newspapers, magazines, radio/television stations and online newspapers in Nigeria.

The yearly conference also attracts local media, focused organisations and our foreign partners: World Editors Forum (WEF), West African Editors Forum (WAEF), African Editors Forum (AEF), International Press Institute (IPI) and World Association of Newspapers (WAN).