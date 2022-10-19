General Martin Luther Agwai (Rtd) Former Chief of Defence Staff, ex- United Nations Deputy Military Adviser and former Chief of Army Staff, is to chair a public lecture in Abuja on Thursday.

The lecture, to be followed by a book presentation on President Muhammadu Buhari’s Foreign Policy, has Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Honourable Minister of Information & Culture as Distinguished Guest Of Honour.

Titled “Transnational Terrorism And Insurgency In The Sahel: Implications For National Security And Democratic Governance In The Region.” The Lecture is to be delivered by Rear Admiral Murtala Mormoni Bashir, Commandant, National Defence College (NDC) and Above Water Warfare Specialist.

Organised by the leading foreign affairs think tank, the Society for International Relations Awareness, SIRA, the lecture which is open to the public, takes place from 11 am at the National Defence College (NDC)Herbert Macaulay Way, Abuja.

The Co-Discussants at the Lecture are Dr. Bayo Asala, African Indigenous Conflict Management Expert and Colonel (Dr) Wilson Ijide (Rtd) Industrial Organisation Psychologist and Military Strategist while the Reviewer is Aminu Ahmed Yusuf, Independent Researcher on Social Movements and State Building.

Also, a 185-page book: “Continuity And Change In Nigeria’s Foreign Policy Under President Muhammadu Buhari.” is to be presented at the occasion. It contains the 2021 SIRA Lecture presented by Professor Ibrahim A. Gambari, CFR,OCORT, the Chief of Staff to the President and contributions by Rear Admiral Anthony Isa, former Commandant of the NDC and five academics; Doctors Ikenna Arthur Amanchukwu, Emeka C. Iloh, Chukwuemeka V. Muoneka, Mrs Ifeoluwa O. James-Iduma and Mr Cornelius C. Mbah.

Diplomats, academics, labour leaders, lawyers, social activists, the media, youth representatives and the critical public are expected at the programme.