…celebrates 2022 ServiCom Week

…commends directors, cleaners for effective service delivery

…lauds media for projecting Agric Ministry

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS ministerial retreat ends last week the Presidential Villa, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, weekend, disclosed Agric Ministry occupying top of the chart ahead of other Ministries in terms of performance and service delivery.

Umakhihe made the disclosure during the celebration of 2022 ServicmCom Week held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja with theme ‘Celebrate Service’.

He said the issue of service remains paramount in nation building and economic growth and development, which his Ministry prioritizes, and has carved a niche for itself.

He said: “The National Coordinator from the ServiCom National Office, Directors and staff who provide this service we are celebrating,

especially at a time we are saying agriculture is now business.

“I want to congratulate all of you even from the list of workers, the cleaners that clean your office before you come to work to create a conducive environment for before rendering this service, I salute you all.

“The theme for this year’s week is ‘Celebrate Service’. So we are celebrating ourselves for service we have provided.

“We may not be there yet but I think we’re moving ahead to ensure that excellent service to our various customers are given customer satisfaction.

“The staff of ServiCom office you have done very well right from the front desk. I must appreciate you. Also every director, we have all done tremendously very well.

“It is a combination of it that gave a pass mark to the Ministry in rendering service.

“We just ended the Ministerial Retreat in the Villa, and Agric was among the top performance. So it means we are doing what we supposed to do. Like I said we are not there yet but we will continue to uplift service and ensure that we give customer satisfaction in doing that.

“The media has done well for projecting the work we do and our performance as a Ministry.”

